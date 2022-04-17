Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTFGet Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.