Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

