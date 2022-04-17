KBC Group NV Sells 13,656 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

