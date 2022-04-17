KBC Group NV Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

KBC Group NV increased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of MYR Group worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

