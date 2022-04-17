KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.45% of RE/MAX worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $6,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $89.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

