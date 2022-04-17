Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of KWHIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.