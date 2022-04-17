Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Cap of $790,028.47

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $790,028.47 and $486,874.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.40 or 0.07523059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,291.62 or 1.00091251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00052268 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

