Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 463 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 397,634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,597,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.84. 82,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.08. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $166.32 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

