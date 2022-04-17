Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.24. The company had a trading volume of 992,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

