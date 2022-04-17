Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

