Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $240,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. 160,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,087. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

