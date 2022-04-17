Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 849 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.05. 1,629,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

