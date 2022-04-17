KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $73.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004034 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.