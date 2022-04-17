Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 4,980 ($64.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.67).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 2,252.50 ($29.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,756.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,963.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.63) and a one year high of GBX 8,097 ($105.51).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.