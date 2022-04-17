JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of JSR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497. JSR has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

