JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $82.50

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.