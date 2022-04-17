JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price to 21,741.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16,206.67.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3538 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

