Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

