JOE Price Reaches $1.13 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $244.57 million and $9.05 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07565642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,428.82 or 1.00142856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052191 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 217,026,111 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.