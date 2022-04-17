JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $101.37. 6,337,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,199. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

