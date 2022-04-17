Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NETSTREIT Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.