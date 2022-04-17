JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at CLSA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CLSA from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of JD stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

