JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

