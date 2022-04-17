Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

