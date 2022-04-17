Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 203.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

