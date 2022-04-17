Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE:JXN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,898. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.