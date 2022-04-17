Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.04. 1,223,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 211.23. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

