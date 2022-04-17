Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Itron posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 197,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

