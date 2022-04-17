ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.91).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.17) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.00) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 539.43 ($7.03).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.63) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 543 ($7.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 373.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

