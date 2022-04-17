iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lifted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

