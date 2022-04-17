iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.15. 3,658,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

