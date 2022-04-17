iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IVE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.64. 437,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,311. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

