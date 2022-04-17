iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,958,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.88. 1,888,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,572. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.16 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

