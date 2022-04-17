iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,065,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $37.47 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

