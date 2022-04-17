iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,512 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 286,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 210,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

