iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

