iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 105,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. 1,651,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,676. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42.

