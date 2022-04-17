iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,870,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,483,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 697,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,486. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.