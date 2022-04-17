IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.77% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

CLRG opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

