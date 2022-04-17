Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $42.28 Average PT from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.