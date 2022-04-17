Investment Partners LTD. Sells 83 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.84. 1,208,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.