Investment Partners LTD. Sells 117 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $257.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,898. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.27.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

