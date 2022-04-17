Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 439,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,765,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.