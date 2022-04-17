Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
RTX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 4,027,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
