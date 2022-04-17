Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.