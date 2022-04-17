InvestDigital Price Reaches $0.0002 (IDT)

InvestDigital (IDT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $22,420.76 and $836.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About InvestDigital

IDT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,611,880 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

