Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VTN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 63,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0421 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth $493,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

