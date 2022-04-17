Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 1,110,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,793. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

