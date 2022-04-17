Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $9.72 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

