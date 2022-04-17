International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 69.3% in March

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

