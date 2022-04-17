International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

